Borussia Dortmund close in on Jadon Sancho replacement

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund have been raised further today after it emerged that the German side are close to signing his replacement.

According to Todofichajes.com, ‘Dortmund have already initiated first contact’ with Werder Bremen for 23-year-old winger Milot Rashica.

The Kosovan has attracted a great deal of attention from both German and Premier League clubs. He scored 12 goals and six assists in 30 games last term and has already notched 10 goals and 5 assists in 24 games for Bremen this season.

Rashica is not like-for-like with Sancho as he is a left winger rather than right-sided. His playing style is similar, though, and Dortmund’s fluid attacking style means that their wingers are expected to play across both flanks.

Bremen are likely to be relegated this season as they lie eight points adrift of safety with just ten games left. This will see the winger’s release clause drop from £33 million to £13 million, which will represent excellent business for Dortmund.

According to well-respected transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund are now prepared to accept £87 million for Sancho, which will leave them with a healthy profit.

Whilst this is still a great deal of money inthe current financial crisis, it does not eclipse United’s record £89 million which they paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 and it represents a significant discount on the £100 million plus figure that was previously mooted.

