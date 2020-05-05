Daniel James praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s man-management skills

Manchester United star Daniel James has revealed just how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been with himself and the other players.

The legendary Norwegian has had countless of his players or former players discuss how his man-management has been spot on, with his ability to create a harmonious atmosphere, in particular, being praised.

Solskjaer has had many ups and downs as United manager but it had seemed as though his side put their inconsistencies behind them before the temporary suspension in play.

After all, the team were on an 11 match unbeaten run and appeared to be on target for a top-four finish as many had hoped.

James has played a huge part in that success, even if his form dropped off of late, he’s been one of Solskjaer’s most selected players this season.

Daniel James on Ole: “He’s been unbelievable with me and I’ll always thank him for that. Never expected him to have that belief in me at the start of the season and when things haven’t gone so well for me. When I’m down he always picks me up and the other players. #MUFC [NBC] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 5, 2020

James wasn’t expected to be a galactico signing at all but he started his career at Old Trafford incredibly well before tapering off.

His dip in form could be easily put down to him burning out in his first season in the Premier League at a bigger club.

It’s likely some rest will see James improve once more but even if the season ends now, he has already done well enough for a player who was expected to be a squad player.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.