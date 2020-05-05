Manchester United amongst two others in race for Timo Werner

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner but face stiff competition for his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be on the lookout for a striker and the talented German’s name has often popped up.

Werner is seen as the ideal signing due to his age and goalscoring record but his status puts doubts over what signing him would mean for Anthony Martial.

United have made the sensational Frenchman their first-choice striker and while depth is needed, the Bundesliga star would potentially replace him, not help provide competition.

Either way, Solskjaer has a long way to go in order to get his man and the competition for Werner is all in the Premier League.

#mufc and Chelsea have contacted Timo Werner's agent. The player is still waiting for an offer from Liverpool #mulive [@cfbayern] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 5, 2020

All the signs point to Werner wanting a move to Liverpool and will only consider other options if Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want him.

It’s almost as though his agent is playing Chelsea and United off of each other in order to get the Reds to make a move for him sooner.

It could be argued Solskjaer is looking for a different kind of depth that Werner, perhaps someone unknown or young who can compete with Martial instead of dethrone him entirely.

Mason Greenwood is probably the perfect solution to that problem so it would make more sense for Manchester United to search for right-wingers instead.

