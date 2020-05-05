Patrice Evra admits Sir Alex Ferguson questioned his loyalty

Manchester United icon Patrice Evra has revealed the devastating moment Sir Alex Ferguson stripped the captaincy from him.

The French legend was often considered as a huge part of the dressing room and a leader on and off the pitch.

Fans remember him incredibly fondly and there’s a good reason for it as he was an integral part of a starting XI that won countless trophies.

Evra still shows his undying love for the club despite having left and retired for a few years now.

Supporters still see him in and around Old Trafford as well as in away games, backing the players and manager publicly often.

Evra on losing captaincy: "Sir Alex Ferguson said shake my hand, sign another four years. I shaked his hand but he said I'm sorry I'll give the armband to Vidic, because even though I knew inside you didn't want to leave you tried and I don't know if you are loyal." #MUFC [MU] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 4, 2020

It seems harsh from Sir Alex but he hardly ever got a decision wrong and going from Evra to Nemanja Vidic is hardly a downgrade.

In fairness to the former Juventus man, a player doesn’t necessarily need an armband to lead and so he was just as integral as before.

Evra’s talent and stature has been so heavily missed that United have struggled to replace him since he left all those years ago.

Luke Shaw has started to grow into his role now more than ever before but he has some way to go before reaching the same heights.

