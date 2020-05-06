Angel Gomes hasn’t secured new Manchester United deal yet

Manchester United have reportedly not secured Angel Gomes’ future just yet despite there not being much time left at all.

The young playmaker is highly thought of at Old Trafford and by fans and yet his future appears to be very much so at stake.

Gomes is believed to be one of the United’s greatest prospects at the club at the moment and yet hasn’t featured much this season.

This has upset some supporters who felt the versatile Englishman deserved to play ahead of the likes of the out of form duo Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

It’s even believed the lack of match time is exactly why he hasn’t yet extended his stay with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly hesitant to use him.

According to the Evening Standard, Gomes’ contract is entering its final weeks but the Red Devils are still scrambling to convince him to extend his time at Old Trafford.

One can only speculate as to why Solskjaer didn’t use him more often and one of the reasons could be due to his uncertain future.

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have featured regularly and that has partly been down to how well they’ve done but also because they aren’t threatening to leave soon.

Tahith Chong’s future was also up in the air but he noticeably gained more minutes once he wrapped up his new deal.

