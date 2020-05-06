Dimitar Berbatov reveals surprise role in Manchester United signing Anthony Martial

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov has explained just how involved he was in the club’s signing of Anthony Martial.

The French talent has been electrifying this season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to show faith in him and make him the club’s first-choice striker.

Martial has consistently played as a number nine for the first time since the start of his career at Old Trafford when Louis van Gaal handed him the same role.

It’s safe to say the former AS Monaco man has been enjoying it with Berbatov revealing he had a part to play in the Dutchman’s decision.

Martial’s been one of United’s better signings since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and if he continues to develop at his current rate, there will be no stopping him.

Berbatov: “I was like: 'He's unbelievable, he's just needs some guidance, someone to give him the right direction. #mufc took him [Martial] after that, but I'm still waiting for my commission. Tell Jim that!” #MUFC [MU] pic.twitter.com/zMkrqRfbkS — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 5, 2020

Berbatov was explaining how Manchester United scout Jim Lawlor spoke to him to enquire about Martial and it’s clear to see what he thought of the then young winger.

The pair were both at Monaco at the time and saw a lot of each other at training where the Bulgarian must’ve made up his mind on his teammate’s talent.

Van Gaal gambled on making such a young player his first-choice striker but it’s safe to say it’s worked out well for United in the end.

