Jadon Sancho looked up to former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney

Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has admitted looking up to Wayne Rooney as a youngster.

The Bundesliga winger is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority signing for the summer despite the increasing uncertainty surrounding football.

Sancho represents the missing piece to United’s otherwise exciting attacking in Marcus Rashford as a left-winger, Anthony Martial as a striker and Bruno Fernandes as an attacking-midfielder.

The former Manchester City man would slot in with ease in the right-wing position and give Solskjaer a new dimension to his attack.

Sancho has been dropping a few hints over a potential move to the Red Devils with Dortmund reportedly looking for a somewhat realistic fee of €100m.

Miss episode two of Micah Phones with @Sanchooo10 and @ReissNelson9? 😔 We've got you covered! 🙌https://t.co/3QPDprsiec — England (@England) May 5, 2020

In the video above, Sancho says: “Who did I look up to when I was young? I’d probably say Rooney. It’d have to be Rooney because he was doing madness at Manchester United even at Everton when he made his debut. He was too grown for everyone, at his age.”

Rooney has inspired a whole generation of English players and it’s safe to say it’s deserved after enjoying a brilliant career.

His performances for United has meant many of these young English players also dream of playing at Old Trafford for more than one reason.

If Sancho does want to follow Rooney’s footsteps then that would certainly make Solskjaer’s task easier this summer.

Some reports have even claimed the Dortmund attacker has already agreed terms with Manchester United and a transfer is imminent.

