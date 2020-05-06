Manchester United cast wishful eye on Napoli’s Hirving Lozano

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Hirving Lozano for more than just his on-the-pitch talent.

It’s not the first time the Mexican winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford or the Premier League as that was when he first impressed at the World Cup.

Lozano ended up securing a transfer to Napoli instead as both United and Arsenal didn’t make a move for him despite what reports said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could actually do with a winger or two in his squad and it’s one of the main reasons Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been targetted.

Lozano would potentially be a cheaper alternative to the young Englishman but that is not why he is under consideration.

Manchester United gained a lot financially and from a marketing perspective when they signed Chicharito many years ago but since then they haven’t had a Mexican player on their team.

Generally speaking, they don’t have a host of South American players with Fred arguably the only true option and he hasn’t featured for his country in a while.

Andreas Pereira is Belgian-born and Marcos Rojo is on loan back in his native Argentina.

Lozano would offer good depth on both flanks and could push into the starting XI should he show a good run of form, even if Sancho ends up making the switch to Old Trafford himself.

