Manchester United hope to extend Odion Ighalo stay

Manchester United are reportedly trying to find ways to keep hold of Odion Ighalo as the clock continues to tick on his future.

The talented Nigerian has impressed since his loan move in January and the problem remains over when his time will come to an end.

There have been suggestions United want to buy him outright but it’s arguably more likely they would prefer to continue to loan him.

Ighalo has managed to cover well for Anthony Martial and it could even be argued he’s managed to compete with him even better.

Both players have raised their game since his arrival so there’s no surprise the Red Devils want to keep that atmosphere.

#mufc would like to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford. The striker's loan deal expires at the end of May but an extension for the rest of the season (if it restarts) depends on the situation at Shanghai Shenhua. [@SimonPeach] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 5, 2020

The Chinese will likely look out for themselves rather than do what Ighalo or Manchester United want, especially given the current circumstances.

The global health crisis has temporarily suspended play and with talks of the league returning in June, the experienced striker would no longer be with the club.

United, at that time, would still need cover and so losing Ighalo could put a dent in their hopes for a top-four finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on signing him permanently only if he doesn’t find any better alternatives and given where the market is heading, that may actually happen.

