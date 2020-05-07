Marc Jurado, Barcelona prodigy, agrees to join Manchester United

Manchester United have agreed terms to sign Barcelona’s starlet Marc Jurado, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

It was reported here last month that the Red Devils had emailed the Catalan club to enquire about the young right back after getting wind of the fact that he had failed to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou.

And now Sport claims that an agreement has been reached for the 16-year-old to leave Spain and join United’s illustrious academy this summer.

‘According to what SPORT has learned, the right back has not accepted the Catalan team’s renewal proposal and will play the next seasons in Manchester United’s academy.’

‘The decision was communicated this week after several weeks of negotiations.’

‘Club and player, who have been together for nine years since Marc started in Prebenjamín, wanted to find a way forward but ultimately an agreement has not been reached.’

‘Barça offered him a place on the Juvenil B squad and a salary well above the bases established in recent years. But with everything on the table, Jurado decided to try the English adventure and will join the ranks of Manchester United.’

It is a fantastic coup for the Red Devils and reminiscent of the deal bringing 17-year-old Gerard Pique to Old Trafford in 2004.

The Red Devils will hope for a happier ending this time around, having allowed Pique to return back for the same fee they paid for him. Sir Alex Ferguson was unable to offer him sufficient playing time with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Jonny Evans ahead of him in the pecking order.

Pique walked straight into the Barcelona and Spain teams on his return where he has remained ever since.

Jurado’s career could follow a similar meteoric rise according to Sport.

‘With the departure of Marc Jurado, Barça lose a right-back who had exploded this season in Cadet A and it was foreseen that he would continue doing so in Juvenile B’ the outlet laments.

‘It will not be so and he will do it at Manchester United.’

United will pay Barcelona €1.5 million compensation for the player’s training rights.

Jurado is the second 16-year-old to agree to join the Red Devils this week, with a deal for Sunderland’s Joe Hugill already having been settled.

Marc Jurado photograph (c) Instagram.

