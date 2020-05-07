Michael Carrick refuses to compare Bruno Fernandes to Paul Scholes

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has insisted comparing Bruno Fernandes to Paul Scholes would be unfair to both respective parties.

The Portuguese sensation’s eye for a pass and talismanic ability on the field has seen him compared often to the club legend.

This is despite Bruno arriving at United just this past January- such has been his impact so far.

The former Sporting Lisbon man is clearly a fan-favourite already but it’s safe to say he has some way to go to match Scholes’ status.

The now-retired Englishman won countless trophies with the Red Devils over the years and the hope is Bruno can do the same.

According to Metro, Carrick said: “He’s got great qualities. I think it’s a little bit unfair in some ways to compare him to Scholesy, for both of them.

“They’re both individuals and sometimes it’s a bit too easy to tag someone to a former player. Bruno is his own player and has great attributes.

“He’s made such a difference and it can be a tough club to come into and make a big impact straightaway.

“It can take time for some players to fit in and get used to their surroundings because it can be daunting. But he’s exactly what we were looking for.

“The timing was right. He’s got an eye for a pass and what I like about him is he’s not fazed about giving it away. Even if that happens he’ll go again. He’s had a massive influence.”

Bruno’s impact isn’t to be understated but Carrick’s words are true in the sense that he must be allowed to have his own identity and create his own legacy.

Manchester United went on an 11 match unbeaten run before the temporary suspension in play and it’s not a coincidence it started with the 25-year-old’s arrival.

When Bruno settles in even more to his new surroundings and gets even more used to the Premier League’s fast pace nature, he’ll be even more devastating than he has been so far.

United would then be able to truly profit from his talents and perhaps achieve their targets more easily.

