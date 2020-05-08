Alexis Sanchez set to complete this season at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez may see out the rest of this season with Manchester United.

The Chilean is currently on loan with Italian giants Inter Milan who are reportedly paying £100,000 per week of his £350,000 wages.

The loan deal is due to expire on June 30th and although FIFA has encouraged clubs to extend loan deals until the end of the season, whenever that proves to be, all parties have to agree to that extension.

And whilst Sanchez and the Red Devils would be happy for the loan to continue, Inter are likely to say ‘thanks, but no thanks’ after the 31-year-old’s disappointing spell in Italy.

Sanchez has managed just two Serie A starts for the Nerazzurri this season and has missed a significant part of the campaign with a peroneus tendon injury.

With the coronavirus crisis impacting the finances of the Milan side like everyone else, there seems little point in extending the loan for another 8-10 weeks, costing themselves an extra million in the process.

If Sanchez returns to Old Trafford on 1st July, it is likely to be when the season is in full swing, with United competing on three fronts – the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to make a decision as to whether to put Sanchez to use in his squad for that busy period, or whether to leave the player at home to avoid the risk of disrupting the camp by including an unhappy player who does not fit in.

Two other loan deals involving United that need to be resolved are those of Odion Ighalo and Dean Henderson.

The Red Devils could ask loaning club Shanghai Shenhua to extend Ighalo’s loan beyond the 31st May end date but with Marcus Rashford returning to fitness and the Chinese Superleague due to resume around the same time as the Premier League, both clubs may decide to end the loan on the original date – meaning that Ighalo could have played his last game for United.

In Dean Henderson’s case, as reported here this week, United have to decide whether they should do what Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has described as ‘morally correct’ and allow Henderson to complete the season with the Blades, or refuse to extend the loan in order to help them in the battle to finish above the Yorkshire side, who are two points behind United with a game in hand.

A place in next season’s Champions League is likely to be at stake for whichever club finishes higher.

