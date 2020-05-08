Dean Henderson expects to be Man United’s number one, says Eric Steele

Dean Henderson wants to stay at Old Trafford and replace David de Gea as Manchester United’s number one, according to former goalkeeping coach Eric Steele – the man who signed him for the club.

Steele worked with both keepers during his spell at Old Trafford between 2008 and 2013. He was one of the most successful goalkeeping coaches the Red Devils ever had, also training Edwin Van der Sar, Ben Foster, Anders Lindegaard, Tom Heaton and Tomasz Kuszczak before De Gea, but was replaced by Chris Woods when David Moyes took over as manager from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to inews.co.uk, Steele said that Henderson is a ‘keeper worthy of taking [de Gea’s] place in the team.’

‘Knowing Dean Henderson as I do, he will expect to walk into that Old Trafford dressing room and make the No 1 jersey his own, now’ Steele said.

Steele believes that it is in the best interests of both the club and the 22-year-old for him to now stay at Old Trafford rather than go back out on loan.

‘Should contracts permit, United need to say to him “you are not going out on loan, you are here to compete with David”.’

‘He will value the experience at Sheffield United – he is better prepared now to take that challenge on.’

The coach also noted that if the Red Devils qualify for next season’s Champions League there would be enough games for both keepers to get regular football.

Another issue that may affect the decision of both club and player in regard to next season is whether Sergio Romero, De Gea’s current backup, remains at the club.

Romero has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

In the same interview Steele also lifted the lid on why De Gea nearly joined Real Madrid.

‘When he was under Van Gaal we knew the reason why he wanted out – they did not get on, and it didn’t work.’

‘He would have gone to Real Madrid if it wasn’t for what happened on transfer deadline day.’

‘He was not displeased with the fans or the club, but it was clearly something that had gone on behind the scenes.’

‘Now things are different. He has got a smile on his face, the club are improving and I cannot see why he would want to leave.’

‘David will have known there was always going to be a young pretender to come and challenge him and that is what Dean will do.’

‘United are in such a strong position. David will relish the challenge and come back stronger.’

