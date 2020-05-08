Gary Neville, Louis Van Gaal hit back at Angel Di Maria jibes

Gary Neville and Louis Van Gaal has hit back at comments made by Angel Di Maria’s wife about the Argentinian’s time at Manchester United.

Earlier this week Jorgelina Cardoso described Manchester as a ‘sh-thole’.

‘I said to him, ‘Go to any country – except England’. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England and it was horrible, a sh-thole.’

‘You’re walking down the street and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or what. The food’s disgusting. All the girls are all dolled up to the nines, perfectly made-up and there’s me with my hair in a bun and with no make-up on.’

The WAG’s comments follow those of Di Maria’s PSG teammate Marcin Bulka who recently revealed that ‘Di Maria hates Manchester United … In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, he changes the channel quickly.’

But Gary Neville has been quick to respond to Cardoso, saying on Sky Sports ‘we hear these stories from time to time where a player has played like a drain, like Di Maria did at Manchester United.’

‘He was awful and I had high expectations and excitement when he came to the club thinking we were signing a top player. He was never interested from day one.’

‘What he needs to do is look across the road at Sergio Aguero, his Argentinian compatriot or Pablo Zabaleta who have done alright in Manchester and haven’t been in a rush to leave.’

The manager who signed di Maria, Louis Van Gaal, has also spoken out about his disappointment with the Argentinian.

‘Di Maria says it was my problem.’

‘I played him in every attacking position. You can check that. He never convinced me in any of those positions.’

‘He could not deal with the continuous pressure on the ball in the Premier League. That was his problem.’

Di Maria has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists for PSG this season in a league where there is notably less pressure on the ball. He was recently reported to have been offered by PSG as a makeweight in a deal for Red Devils’ midfielder Paul Pogba.

