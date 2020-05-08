Nemanja Matic praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, predicts success

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for long-term success, joining several teammates in publicly praising the manager.

The legendary Norwegian has had his fair share of ups and downs since returning to Old Trafford as there was even a time when sacking him wouldn’t have been controversial.

Solskjaer’s interim period started off superbly with United playing some of their best football since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

In fact, they did so well the former Molde man was handed the reigns permanently but the struggles soon began.

Once he was named full-time manager, the Red Devils’ form collapsed but Solskjaer was allowed to lead the team from the start of a season.

Matic: "Ole is a great manager. I think he has improved a lot since he came to #mufc, and he is different now. I’m sure he has a great future here, and he will win us trophies." #mulive [guardian] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 7, 2020

At the start of Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge, Manchester United were incredibly inconsistent in their form and mentality.

There were some good wins and some disgusting losses but overall they matured and their form began to level out as the season went on.

Before the temporary suspension of play, Solskjaer’s men were on an 11 match unbeaten run and appeared set to reach their target of a top-four finish.

It appears the players are finally adjusting to his tactics and Matic for one, is clearly a fan of his manager.

