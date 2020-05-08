Ryan Giggs praises Manchester United target Joe Rodon

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has praised Swansea star Joe Rodon amidst links with a potential move to Old Trafford.

It’s not believed to be a priority but reports have claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in a centre-back to add better quality and depth to his options.

United are overstocked in the position but there are some players who are expected to be moved on such as Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

Rodon has emerged as a surprise target with reports stating Giggs has recommended him to Solskjaer who had enquired about him.

The former winger is currently the manager of Wales, with the Championship star being handed two appearances for his national team so far.

According to FLW, Giggs said: “Joe has grown over the last year or so. He is quick. Sometimes you don’t appreciate it.

“It was the day after a game and we gave some players running drills, box to box. He was running with someone fast and went past them, effortlessly. I thought, ‘Oh, I hadn’t seen that .’

“It made me think a little bit of Gary Pallister. You don’t think of him as quick but when he got going at his peak, he was. When Pally got into the channels, no one out-ran him. So that suits the way I want to play.”

Rodon is seen as a cheaper alternative to some of the other names who have been floating about such as Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly or RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

Solskjaer has made a surprise purchase in the past in Daniel James and that was a signing that worked out well.

Whether it’s a coincidence or not, the young winger is Welsh as well and was brought over from none other than Swansea too.

James is also 22-years-old and has proven himself as a useful squad player so it’s difficult to argue against buying Rodon as well.

