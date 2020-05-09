Doubts over Victor Lindelof lead to Man United’s pursuit of Mohammed Salisu

Manchester United have doubts about the ability of centre back Victor Lindelof, according to ESPN.

The 25-year-old has been virtually ever-present in the United side this season, playing in all but 12 games.

He has been part of a defence that has kept 21 clean sheets in 47 games across all competitions – the highest number of any Premier League club by a clear margin of four.

However, ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that ‘there are concerns about Lindelof’s form after the Sweden international endured a mixed campaign.’

‘While the focus remains on bringing in a striker and a winger, intermediaries and agents have not been discouraged from pitching centre-back targets to the club,’ Dawson claims.

‘Lindelof will stay at Old Trafford after signing a new long-term contract in September, but enquiries have been made about other defenders, including 21-year-old Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu’ he adds.

Dawson’s is not the first report linking United with Salisu. The club has been keeping tabs on the Ghanaian since November and AS recently reported that the player’s agent, Juan Mata Senior, said that the coming summer ‘may be his window because a lot of interest has been shown by many clubs.’

With Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones all linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer, Salisu’s £10 million buyout clause represents an attractive option for the Red Devils. Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe make up the rest of the centre back roster, with Luke Shaw also having impressed in the role five times since the turn of the year.

