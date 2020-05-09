Gary Neville calls for patience over Manchester United’s title ambitions

Manchester United great Gary Neville has insisted patience must be exercised in terms of the wait for the next Premier League trophy.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, England’s greatest prize has evaded Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho getting closest when he led his troops to a second-placed finish.

Three managers have come and gone since the legendary Scotsman’s departure and while some trophies have been won, such as the FA Cup, Europa League and Carabao Cup, the Premier League has been out of reach.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and the aforementioned Mourinho all had ill-fated tenures in the end for different reasons but now there’s hope at Old Trafford once more.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears on the cusp of building a great side yet Neville has cautioned the Premier League won’t be won right away.

Gary Neville: "If we hadn't had this virus, I still think #mufc could have been two or three years away [from competing at the top level again]." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 9, 2020

Mostly because of impatience, there are sections of supporters who expect Solskjaer to challenge for the title as early as next season, should a top-four spot be achieved this year.

This would be in the legendary Norwegian’s second full season in charge having put behind himself just two summer transfer windows.

It seems rather unrealistic, particularly given the strength of fierce rivals Liverpool, and so Neville rightly believes a few seasons more are still needed.

