Gary Neville can’t wait to see Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together

Gary Neville says that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes ‘could be amazing together’.

Neville was replying to a tweet asking ‘If Pogba gets his head down and starts playing to a level we expect, and with Bruno doing what he has, where do you think we could go as a team?’

The former captain’s reply was simple: ‘They could be amazing together if they compromise and work to help each other’.

They could be amazing together if they compromise and work to help each other https://t.co/L3TiBWujro — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 9, 2020

Reading between the lines, Neville may be hinting that the two players might struggle to share the limelight and that there is a danger they may compete to be top dog rather than work as a team.

If they do gel and Pogba finds form, seeing the pair play alongside each other is a mouthwatering prospect. There are few if any attacking midfielders in the world better than either when at their best.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed yesterday that he expects Pogba to be fit and ready for action when play resumes.

‘Paul has had a difficult season with injuries.’

‘He said that himself, Marcus [Rashford] as well is getting better.’

‘For those two, this gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of the other players if and when we get going.’

That could be as soon as June 12th, with Premier League bosses set for important meetings on Monday and Thursday this week to discuss ‘Project Restart’, a government-supported initiative to complete the football season under safe conditions.

Pogba and Fernandes’ first ever training session together is scheduled to take place in nine days’ time on may 18th at United’s Carrington training complex.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.