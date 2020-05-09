Manchester United reignite interest in PSG’s Thomas Meunier

Manchester United are reportedly admirers of PSG star Thomas Meunier as time on his contract continues to run out.

The Belgian international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, particularly during Jose Mourinho’s reign.

However, there are a few reasons to think of in terms of why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would also be keen on Meunier.

The 28-year-old’s versatility would certainly come in handy for United who could do with some cover in a few positions.

His potentially cheap transfer is another one to consider given the currently unstable transfer market due to the ongoing global health crisis.

According to Teamtalk via L’Equipe, Solskjaer is an admirer of Meunier and his potential free-agent status makes him an attractive prospect but he will have to fight off interest from Chelsea and Juventus.

Given how Diogo Dalot is already providing cover for first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it’s difficult to see where the PSG man would fit in.

It’s also unlikely he would accept a back-up role at Manchester United, even if he can compete for the right-wing position as well.

Although Meunier isn’t necessarily known to be an expensive player in terms of his salary, he would still want a reasonable fee given his experience at PSG.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.