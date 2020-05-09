‘No negotiations’: Federico Chiesa denies any transfer talk amid Manchester United links

Fiorentina star and Manchester United target Federico Chiesa has denied there have been any negotiations amid a potential transfer this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reported search for a right-winger has seen the Italian youngster crop up as a possible target.

Chiesa has long been linked with United, even before the legendary Norwegian arrived but nothing came of the rumours.

There are factors to consider that could make a transfer now more realistic or more feasible.

However, the 22-year-old winger has ruled out claims he’s on his way out of Italy, at least for now.

According to the Daily Mail, Chiesa said: “There are no negotiations, there is Fiorentina.

“I do not have an agent, so I speak to the club and my father is always by my side. He is like my personal assistant!

“We never even considered hiring an agent, but I don’t know if that will continue in future.

“The rumour linking me with Francesco Totti’s agency was fake news and he was the first to contact the club to clarify that.

“I’ve spoken so much to the President, Joe Barone and Daniele Prade over the last year, but I am concentrated only on the present.

“I focus on working every day, achieving immediate objectives, first and foremost securing safety. We just hope to get back to playing and the rest will follow.

“My objective is to improve in general, not just on a technical level, because I am the first to acknowledge that I need to become a more complete player.”

The factors that should be considered are the Red Devils’ need for a winger, Chiesa’s cheaper price-tag in comparison to Jadon Sancho and how his current contract ends in 2022, making it a good time to cash in.

The Serie A star is also in the ideal age group Solskjaer is said to be looking at to make his signings and the current global health crisis would’ve reduced his £60m price-tag.

If a move for Sancho falls through, it’s likely Manchester United fans would have no problem having Chiesa onboard instead and his six goals and five assists in 23 Serie A appearances makes for decent reading.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.