Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms fully fit squad ahead of potential PL restart

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fans hope ahead of a potential restart to the Premier League, confirming his squad are all available for selection.

Before the temporary suspension in play, the legendary Norwegian was without key players such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The duo obviously add a new dimension to United’s attack and their return will be key in meeting the club’s targets for the season.

Rashford was talismanic for his side this season before his long-term injury and it was likely he would only return at the end of the Premier League campaign.

However, if the league resumes then he would available for the nine remaining matches instead of just one or two.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “Of course we’re trying to improve all the time, develop as a team, and now we’ve got a full squad to choose from.

“And hopefully we’ve been looking after ourselves in the two months that we’ve been out.

“We just have to play it by ear and hope they click early. But let’s get back to training first and then hopefully we can play soon.”

Pogba was also out for much of this season due to a recurring injury but fans may finally get their wish to see him in action with Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese has reinvigorated Manchester United since arriving in January and there’s real excitement over seeing him feature in the same starting XI as the French World Cup winner.

If both players are on the pitch then it’s difficult to see how Solskjaer’s side would be lacking in terms of creativity.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.