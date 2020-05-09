Pogba can’t leave, Lingard won’t leave – the week reviewed

A lot of activity in and around Old Trafford this week, with reports coming in of a fantastic academy transfer coup and lots around loan deals. Here are our top ten articles of the week, in case you missed them.

1. Paul Pogba‘s dream of joining Real Madrid now seems to depend on los Blancos offloading players to make room for him. Here’s all the Poglatest:

2. While Pogba might be desperate to leave Old Trafford, Jesse Lingard is desperate to stay and is digging his heels in:

3. The squad have been shining examples of how to behave under lockdown, all that is except for Marcos Rojo who has been a naughty boy:

4. The statisticians have stayed busy and this shocking stat shows why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a mountain to climb in improving creativity in the side:

5. If you were hoping that Ed Woodward was just dragging his heels in appointing a director of football, think again. We aint getting one:

6. United are faced with a real moral dilemma about extending Dean Henderson‘s Sheffield United loan deal until the end of the season. It could cost the Red Devils a Champions League spot:

7. The Jadon Sancho story rumbles on and despite both sides posturing and threatening to delay the deal, Dortmund seem to be gearing up for a future without the Englishman:

8. United have reportedly made a pitch for another huge transfer target, Timo Werner, whose release clause makes him a very attractive option if he can be lured to Old Trafford:

9. One player who has been lured successfully to Old Trafford this week is Barcelona’s incredibly gifted academy star Marc Jurado. Here’s how United pulled off an amazing coup:

10. And finally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well find Alexis Sanchez back in his squad for the season run-in, but should he use him?:

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.