Manchester United keen on Swansea star Joe Rodon

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Swansea City’s Joe Rodon after Ryan Giggs praised him publicly.

The young Welshman is said to have been tracked by several Premier League clubs and those at Old Trafford are the latest to register their interest.

Rodon is one of the Championship’s brightest prospects and United have gone to Swansea in the past on the back of Giggs’ praise.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed relative unknown Daniel James last summer for an estimated £15m from the Welsh side and it’s safe to say he’s shown his worth.

Perhaps the legendary Norwegian is hoping to make the same type of smart transfer and he is reported to be after a centre-back.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils plan to sign Rodon for £20m on the advice of Giggs as Solskjaer hopes to add quality depth to his defence as well as getting rid of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

The other centre-backs at the club are Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe.

Signing Rodon puts question marks over the futures of the Ivorian and the academy product but Solskjaer is known for his love of competition.

Perhaps Manchester United are unsure of Bailly’s fitness while there are reportedly concerns over Lindelof’s form.

