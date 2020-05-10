Harry Maguire’s captaincy praised by Bryan Robson, Luke Shaw

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson believes Harry Maguire was the right choice as current captain of the side.

Speaking in a special ‘captains’ edition of UTD Podcast previewed on the club’s official website, Robson said ‘I thought it was deserved’.

‘Harry had done really well in the World Cup with England. He did really well with Leicester City, so when you sign a player like him in a central position, a defender or a midfield player, I think that’s where the captaincy should come from.’

Maguire, whose fiancée has just given birth to the couple’s second child, joined the Red Devils for £80 million last summer, inheriting the captaincy just six months later when Ashley Young moved to Inter Milan.

‘You’ve got to be a demanding figure for your team-mates, an organiser, and I think Harry portrayed that as soon as he came into the club’ Robson said.

‘He wasn’t overawed about playing for Manchester United which was another good thing. So I think Ole’s made the right decision by giving Harry the captaincy.’

‘Since then, off the pitch, he’s had an influence on the boys as well, about how you should be a Manchester United player and doing the commercial stuff as well as looking after yourself off the pitch.’

‘I think he’s a top player, he’s got the right attitude to be a Manchester United captain and it’s a good decision by Ole.’

One decision already made by Maguire in his role as captain is to make it compulsory for players to attend team bonding events.

Players have often skipped such events in the past and Maguire has made the change in an effort to improve team unity.

In an interview with The Times this week, Luke Shaw noted that ‘Ole’s signed people who aren’t just good players, but also really good lads as well.’

‘They’ve integrated in the squad really well and brought a bit more energy and togetherness in the group.’

‘That’s particularly true of Harry. He’s really trying to make sure we get more things done together as a group going forward. Youngy was brilliant, really tried his hardest, but sometimes it was difficult to get things done as a group.’

‘Now we’ve made a pact that whenever a team bonding thing happens, we all have to do it or we get fined. It’s great for the team to be together and do things together.’

