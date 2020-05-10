Timothy Fosu-Mensah chooses his dream team

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has chosen his best ever XI based on who he has played alongside.

As a Dutch international and having enjoyed loan spells at Fulham and Crystal Palace after joining the Red Devils from Ajax in 2014, the 22-year-old has a wide choice.

There are some interesting inclusions and omissions from Fosu-Mensah’s side as reported in The MEN.

David de Gea was the obvious choice in goal and Antonio Valencia gets the nod at right back.

Compatriot Virgil Van Dijk is not a surprising choice at centre back but Eric Bailly’s inclusion alongside him will raise some eyebrows, being chosen ahead of Chris Smalling, Marcus Rojo, Phil Jones and Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt.

At left back, Fosu-Mensah plumped for another Dutchman, Patrick van Aanholt, with whom he played at Crystal Palace, ahead of the likes of Daley Blind.

In midfield the star chose Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba and Abdelhak Nouri, the Ajax player who collapsed on the pitch in 2017 due to cardiac arrest, and who only recently emerged from the resulting induced coma.

Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Donny van de Beek were not included in his selection.

Tim’s front three comprises Arjen Robben, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Memphis Depay, who were chosen ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Fosu-Mensah’s welcome comeback from a long injury layoff was interrupted by lockdown after completing 90 minutes in an Under 23’s game against Stoke City at the start of March.

The Red Devils recently triggered a one-year extension to the player’s contract but he faces stiff competition for his favoured right back berth, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams all vying for games in the position.

Fosu-Mensah’s chosen side

