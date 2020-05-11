Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius targetted by Manchester United

Manchester United are chasing the signature of Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The 25-year-old is the Liga Portuguesa’s leading goalscorer this season, notching 20 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 games for the Super Eagles.

A Bola claims that United are preparing a €40 million (£35 million) bid for the Brazilian, but with a buyout clause of €100 million (£87 million) Benfica are unlikely to sell their prize asset at that price even during football’s financial crisis.

The outlet further claims that Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keeping tabs on the player.

Vinicius is already something of a journeyman. He has been with Benfica for less than a season, having been signed from Napoli for €17 million (£15 million) last summer. The Italians only bought him a year earlier from Portuguese side Real SC and loaned him out to another Portuguese outfit, Rio Ave, and Monaco during the 2018/19 season.

Vinicius never kicked a ball for Napoli.

Originally a holding midfielder, Vinicius was used for the first time as a makeshift striker at the age of 22 when playing in the Brazilian League. He scored two goals in his first game as a striker and has stayed in the position ever since.

If the report is true that the Red Devils are preparing an offer for the Brazilian, it suggests that they may be looking for a backup striker rather than a top name. With just one season of prolific football under his belt at 25 years of age – and one achieved in the Portuguese league with a successful club – he has hardly demonstrated consistency and is therefore an unlikely candidate to lead the line for United on a regular basis.

