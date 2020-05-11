Dimitar Berbatov reveals Manchester United’s underrated players of his time

Former Manchester United man Dimitar Berbatov has put himself amongst those he feels were underrated during his time at Old Trafford.

The often nicknamed King of Bulgaria had a successful time in Manchester, to say the least, but his talents often flew under the radar simply due to the wealth of quality in the squad.

Berbatov played alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Wayne Rooney amongst others and so perhaps he wasn’t as appreciated as he should’ve been.

Sir Alex Ferguson was big on providing competition for his players in each position and that was no different in the striker role.

Surprisingly, however, the former Tottenham man didn’t include any United strikers in his most underrated players list.

According to Metro, Berbatov said on an Instagram Q&A: “At Spurs, Ledley King was, for me, a great defender and Jermain Defoe scored a lot of goals.

“At United, Antonio Valencia was a beast and Michael Carrick was great. I would put myself in there as well.”

Antonio Valencia was probably at his peak when Berbatov was at the club, running up and down the wings like a hungry predator.

It was only years later when the Ecuadorian was converted into a full-back before leaving the club last summer.

Michael Carrick though was arguably appreciated even more in the twilight of his career as he stood out amongst his midfield teammates and even earned a couple of international caps when he had been previously ignored.

