Harry Maguire reserves special praise for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has rather surprisingly named Marcus Rashford as the most talented player he’s played with.

The young Englishman has been remarkable for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season and has stepped up a level in terms of performances.

Rashford has become talismanic for United, with fans becoming incredibly upset when he faced a spell out on the sidelines.

Luckily the one positive of the temporary suspension in play means the academy product will be free for selection should play restart.

Maguire is clearly a fan of his teammate and reserved special praise for him, discussing his leadership and talent.

Maguire: "He’s [Marcus] excellent with his charity work, which is great to see. On the pitch, he’s amazed me. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with and I’m sure he’s going to be a wonderful player for this club.” #MUFC [MU] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 10, 2020

The surprise lies in how Maguire might feel he has more talented national or club teammates but to him it feels as though it’s not even close.

For example, the towering centre-back could’ve picked Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba or David de Gea and fans would’ve understood.

Nonetheless, Rashford isn’t a controversial pick and supporters will be hoping he can kick on further to become an even deadlier player for Manchester United.

