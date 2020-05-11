Manchester United and Angel Gomes unable to see eye to eye

Manchester United are reportedly at a contractual standstill with Angel Gomes as rumours over his future rumble on.

The young Englishman is highly rated at Old Trafford and yet there are no guarantees he will still be at the club next season.

It’s an issue that arose before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but United’s decision to allow Gomes’ contract to run down was a bizarre decision in and of itself.

To make matters worse, they faced the very real possibility of the same happening with Tahith Chong before they managed to convince him to extend just recently.

Fans will be disappointed to see any of their talented youngsters go as it reminds them of how Paul Pogba left for free, only to go on and have a successful career before returning to Old Trafford in a then world-record fee.

According to Goal, previous talks haven’t progressed and while the Red Devils have offered Gomes a contract, negotiations are at a standstill with there being no resolution as of yet despite his current deal running out in a few weeks time.

The Premier League are yet to make a decision decision on what the status of current contracts that end later next month will be but it could potentially help Solskjaer hold onto a promising prospect for a little while longer.

