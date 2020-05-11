Nemanja Matic tops line-breaking passing rates amongst Manchester United stars

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is the best line-breaker at the club according to a stat The Athletic released.

Their article covered why Fred is key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his importance in midfield but the experienced Serbian deserves credit too.

Matic’s season started poorly as he struggled to break into the starting XI and whenever he did make an appearance, he looked a shell of himself.

Once injuries took their toll on Solskjaer’s side though, the former Chelsea man stepped up at a crucial time for the club and did more than his fair share.

Matic did well enough that the Red Devils felt obligated to trigger his one-year extension, earning him another season at Old Trafford at a time when his future was being questioned.

Line-breaking passing rates amongst #mufc players in the Premier League this season #mulive [the athletic] pic.twitter.com/He5PB0w9qS — utdreport (@utdreport) May 11, 2020

Line-breaking passes is arguably at the core of what Solskjaer is hoping to achieve at Manchester United with there being constant talk of ‘passing it forward’ whenever a player has the opportunity to.

In that particular area of the game, Matic clearly excels better than any other player currently at the club, passing successfully between the lines in the two most important areas of the pitch it is to do so- the middle third and final third.

Considering how deep the Jose Mourinho signing plays, it makes it even more impressive how high his rate is.

