Gary Neville discusses £20m potential transfer of Odion Ighalo

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has opened up on why he’s against a £20m transfer of Odion Ighalo.

The experienced Nigerian has impressed since arriving at Old Trafford, providing invaluable squad depth and competition for Anthony Martial.

Ighalo’s loan couldn’t have gone better although there are question marks if he’ll be allowed to extend his stay with United given the temporary suspension in play.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be in the market for a striker and there have been suggestions the former Watford man could just have his move turned into a permanent one.

Neville though appears to be against the idea, pointing out the dip in value in the market as the main reason.

Gary Neville: "Is Ighalo worth £20m? Probably not in this market. He may have been if he continued scoring goals but you probably don’t need now to spend £20m." #mulive [ig live via goal] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 11, 2020

It’s likely Ighalo’s fans and the Nigerian following Manchester United would get would probably cover any transfer fees but their concerns are probably elsewhere.

Before Solskjaer’s arrival, the club were reckless with their spendings and had no trouble signing players in the twilights of their respective careers.

Given how Alexis Sanchez’s transfer worked out, it’s understandable United would be hesitant in taking any similar steps and so it makes sense to study the market before making a decision given the current circumstances.

