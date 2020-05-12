Man United confident of signing Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are pressing ahead with their three top transfer targets despite the financial crisis caused by coronavirus, according to The MEN.

Reporter Samuel Luckhurst claims that the Red Devils are expecting to complete deals for Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish – the three ‘J’s – when the transfer window opens this summer.

Luckhurst reports that ‘United drew up their shortlist of targets in January and started negotiations on a deal for Jack Grealish in February’ and that ‘United are confident of outbidding any competitor for the Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.’

In one of the most cheerful and optimistic pieces of journalism to emerge since the coronavirus crisis began, the exclusive report claims that ‘Grealish and Sancho are both happy at the prospect of joining United’ and that ‘if Bellingham decides against committing to a professional contract [at current club Birmingham City] then United could sign the England youth international for a compensation fee.’

The journalist dismisses recent comments made by Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke that Sancho will probably stay in Germany for another season as ‘brinkmanship amid the likelihood of a one-club auction’ and states that they are secretly resigned to losing the 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, the report says that Grealish ‘is expected to be allowed to leave after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season with [Aston Villa]’s blessing, irrespective of whether they stay up.’

It is such a rosy picture you almost wonder whether the Editor-in-Chief of The MEN has ordered Luckhurst to write the most positive piece he possibly could in order to cheer up the readership.

Nonetheless, it would be wonderful if even half of it was true.

