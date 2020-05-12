Manchester United edge closer to potential Jadon Sancho transfer

Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho’s odds of moving to the Premier League have been slashed.

The talented Englishman has been heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly making him the priority target.

Sancho would certainly be the ideal signing, particularly since United’s right-wing is the only weak spot of their attack.

The former Manchester City man would form part of a deadly attack involving the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Dortmund are believed to be open to a sale but only if their reported €100m price-tag is met.

According to the Evening Standard, Betfair provided these odds for Sancho’s potential next club:

8/11- Man Utd

7/2- Chelsea

6/1- Liverpool

11/1- Barcelona

13/1- Juventus

19/1- Real Madrid

20/1- Bayern Munich

It would be a surprise if Sancho ends up at anywhere other than at Old Trafford given the odds and reports that have continuously come out.

If he doesn’t complete a move to the Red Devils, it’s likely he’ll stay with Dortmund until next season to complete a transfer then.

