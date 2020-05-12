Moussa Dembele links with Manchester United leave fans unimpressed

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the news that Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is the club’s top striker target this summer.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the French side this season, scoring 22 goals in 42 games.

And according to The Daily Star, ‘United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent scouts to watch Demeble in action at least three times in the last six months and is desperate to lure him to Old Trafford’.

The outlet also claim that ‘Chelsea are also keen on Dembele, but the former Celtic forward prefers a move to United and has made sure the English giants know how he feels.’

Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted this week that ‘I am going to do everything to keep the players but players who are programmed to play in Europe could want to go elsewhere because we don’t have European football.’

The news follows recent reports that sources close to Dembele have said the player ‘is impressed by the prospect’ of joining the Red Devils.

United are looking to bolster the front line, having failed to replace Romelu Lukaku who left last summer and having missed out on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland in January.

But fans’ reaction to the news that Dembele could be their man has been far from enthusiastic.

‘Surely not… another Lukaku in the making…hope United won’t sign him…’ said one fan.

‘Why aren’t we in the running for Lautaro Martinez? We are Man United’ said another.

‘Is he alot better than Ighalo? If not save 40mil and keep Ighalo.’ said a third.

Some fans are more keen, but so far they have been in the minority.

‘He’s young and can score lots of goals and wants to join. So bring him in.’

‘Perfect addition if Ighalo moves on’.

‘Proper goalscorer. Was brilliant at Celtic and banging them in at Lyon. Would fit in at United.’

It seems clear that the majority of fans would favour a higher profile signing such as Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez or Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner. But with the former reportedly preferring a move to Barcelona and the latter a move to Liverpool, it may well be that United will be thwarted on both fronts.

