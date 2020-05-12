Three Manchester United players get ticking off in Cheshire

Three Manchester United players have received a ticking off this week for different reasons.

First, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tim Fosu-Mensah were sent off as they trained together on a private school’s pitch.

The duo were observing social distancing rules and going through their paces at St Ambrose College in Cheshire before a school official intervened.

According to The Sun, the two right backs and good friends were ‘told to HOP IT by college staff because they did not have permission to be there.’

Meanwhile, Sergio Romero has fallen foul of his own Cheshire neighbours by erecting a £20,000 adventure playground in his front garden for his two daughters without planning permission.

The huge structure has been ordered to be removed after complaints were lodged by disgruntled locals.

‘After Romero retrospectively applied for planning permission, one neighbour in Wilmslow, Cheshire, complained: “This enormous installation is more suited to a commercial theme park than a quiet residential road”’ reports The Sun.

‘Another said: “Usually such a structure would be expected to be positioned in the back garden.”’

‘A third added: “Not only is it too large, it is also a serious distraction to passing motorists.”’

Romero has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year, having written off his £170,000 Lamborghini in January on his way to training.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Leeds United touted as a possible venue if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

