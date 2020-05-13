Chelsea edge closer to completing Angel Gomes move

Manchester United potentially have a problem in their hands after Chelsea have reportedly made a move for one of their brightest prospects in Angel Gomes.

The young Englishman’s contract is just weeks away from expiring and that has led a host of Europe’s top clubs from stating their interest.

However, the Blues are arguably the biggest threat given they’re in the same league and how Frank Lampard favours the development of youth.

United could very realistically lose Gomes for free only to see him to develop into a top play for a Premier League rival.

At least when Paul Pogba left and became a world-class talent, it was for a foreign team who fans never had to face or think about.

According to the Mirror, Gomes’ agent Pini Zahavi has had negotiations with Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia despite the Red Devils desire to extend his future at Old Trafford.

The report also states the academy graduate is in search of first-team football which is completely understandable given the circumstances.

Gomes hasn’t played near enough first-team football as any player his age would like and fans have even become confused with why he wasn’t loaned out last season.

