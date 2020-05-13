Fiorentina confirm interest in Manchester United target Federico Chiesa

Fiorentina have confirmed there are a few English clubs in the race for Federico Chiesa with the possibility of Manchester United being amongst them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were said to be keen on the young Italian as they step up their desire to bring in a right-winger.

Jadon Sancho is United’s ideal and priority signing but no one has ruled out signing two right-wingers or going for Chiesa in case the former proves to be too expensive.

Fiorentina are not expected to ask for the same type of figures that Borussia Dortmund will demand for their star player so the Serie A winger will be the cheaper alternative.

Chiesa suits Solskjaer’s typical transfer target in the sense that he’s young, talented and ready to take his game to the next level.

According to Caught Offside, Fiorentina chief Joe Barone said to Gazzetta dello Sport: “Chiesa is a Fiorentina player. There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English… We’ll see.

“For the moment, we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us.”

It appears Fiorentina are open to selling and the truth of the matter could be that they’re looking to raise funds given how the current global health crisis has affected football.

It wouldn’t be impossible to think that Manchester United aren’t even interested in Chiesa and that instead the Italian club are trying to flaunt their product so to speak in order to keep their finances afloat.

