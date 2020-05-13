Manchester United eye first-team role for Jude Bellingham ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United reportedly have big plans for Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest continues to grow.

The legendary Norwegian is said to be a big fan of the young Englishman and a transfer is expected to happen this summer.

News broke out months ago and despite the current global health crisis taking its toll on the market, United are said to be pressing ahead with signing him.

Bellingham’s talent has even caught the eye of foreign clubs with the likes of Borussia Dortmund getting closest of them all to signing him.

Solskjaer lost out to the German giants with Erling Haaland in January and he certainly won’t want it to happen again this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils don’t plan on keeping Bellingham in the youth ranks if he signs and instead want him to go right into challenging for a first-team berth as Solskjaer sees him as a ‘generational talent’.

There’s certainly room in the squad for the sensational teenager and he’ll be pushing to get more out of the likes of Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are almost guaranteed spots in midfield and so it’s up to the aforementioned names as well as Fred to stake their claim.

