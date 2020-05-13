Manchester United target Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo for summer transfer

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to take advantage of Roma’s financial struggles by targetting Nicolo Zaniolo.

The versatile midfielder fits the sort of age group Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to invest in as well as the positions needed to be filled at the club.

Zaniolo can play as a midfielder or on the right-wing and so this type of diversity is needed at United given how it’s believed they’re targetting both positions this summer.

Solskjaer could end up saving money by investing in the young Italian instead of two separate players but a deal in football is never easy to complete.

The Red Devils have been linked with him in the past but a transfer now seems far more likely than before.

According to Sport Witness, Roma may be forced into selling Zaniolo due to their inability to qualify for the Champions League but a €60m bid would be needed to kickstart negotiations.

With Manchester United already expected to spend €100m on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, spending another €60m may be difficult given the current climate.

Solskjaer could also use Roma’s desperation for cash to his advantage and drive down the asking price to make it more worth the money being spent.

