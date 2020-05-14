Ed Woodward ‘completely out of his depth’, claims ESPN reporter

Manchester United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is ‘completely out of his depth’, according to TalkSport and ESPN journalist Julien Laurens.

Speaking on the ESPN FC programme, Laurens was asked whether Louis Van Gaal was right in describing Woodward as ‘an evil genius’ in a recent interview.

‘I don’t think he’s evil, I just think he’s completely out of his depth’ Laurens replied.

‘Genius? I believe that in marketing wise, his real thing, which is not what he’s doing now but what he was doing before in his previous life, genius no doubt.’

‘He grew that club like no-one else did, he was very instrumental in how rich Manchester United became, for that he deserves credit, but not for what he’s doing now.’

Woodward has resisted calls to appoint a director of football in recent years as the club has struggled to manage transfer and contract business successfully since the departures of Sir Alex Ferguson and former CEO David Gill.

Woodward has overseen the appointment of five different managers – David Moyes, Ryan Giggs (on an interim basis), Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took over from Gill in 2013.

‘That’s not the job he’s supposed to do, he’s not very good at it’ said Laurens.

‘Right now as we’ve seen in the last 7 years pretty much that there’s been more lows than highs in what Ed Woodward has done as a Manchester United CEO’.

The Essex-born Woodward has become a reviled figure among the majority of fans at Old Trafford. A reported vandalism attack on his Cheshire home in February could have garnered sympathy for him but appeared in the end to be a publicity stunt when The Sun admitted to being present at the scene.

