Manchester United reach agreement for Moussa Dembele transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made tremendous steps in their bid to secure Lyon star Moussa Dembele’s signature this summer.

The French striker is said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar but no one had imagined they were close enough to completing a deal already.

United are meant to be gearing up for an expected restart of the Premier League so the focus was believed to be on that.

However, it seems they’ve kept one eye out on the summer transfers they could complete and they’re said to have jumped on the opportunity to sign Dembele.

Solskjaer has been on the lookout for a striker according to a few reports as he looks to add depth to a position lacking in numbers.

According to the Express via Todofichajes, all three parties have reached an agreement after the Red Devils swooped in with a €70m offer for Dembele, taking advantage of Lyon’s need to sell after they missed out on Champions League football.

The majority of football clubs are expected to be taking a hit following the current global health crisis but missing out on European football would be a double whammy of sorts.

It would make sense if Lyon needed to sell some of their top talents in order to raise funds to secure the club’s financial future.

