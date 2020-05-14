Owen Hargreaves says Jadon Sancho’s ability is ‘off the charts’

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho’s ability is ‘off the charts’, according to former star Owen Hargreaves.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football. He has scored an incredible 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 matches this season and registered 31 goals and 42 assists in 134 games overall for the German side.

United are believed to be in pole position to sign Sancho this summer, a move which the former Red Devil says should happen at all costs.

‘Jadon is a pretty unique person, and his ability is off the charts’ said the former Bundesliga star on BT Sport.

‘I think he is a special case because whoever gets him . . . the fees are going to be significant, but that is a player for potentially a decade.’

‘So he walks into any of our great teams, our Man Citys, our Liverpools, even a Barcelona or a Real Madrid if he fancies it. His level is that good.’

Current club Borussia Dortmund were expecting a transfer fee in excess of £110 million before the coronavirus crisis occurred but football’s financial landscape has now changed.

And whilst publically the German club have said they are unwilling to reduce the price in light of the new circumstances, other reports suggest they will now consider a fee around €100 million (£87 million).

The Bundesliga side are also reported to have already identified Sancho’s replacement, Kosovan Milot Rashica.

Meanwhile United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has been doing his own posturing, saying that ‘I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport’.

It is another transfer saga that is likely to drag on this summer but Hargreaves’ evaluation will encourage the club to do whatever it takes to sign the talented star.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.