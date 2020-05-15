Angel Gomes refusing to sign new Manchester United contract

Manchester United star Angel Gomes is reportedly unwilling to extend his stay at the club as rumours over his future continue to grow.

The young prospect is believed to be a target of Chelsea and Barcelona with the former supposedly even meeting with his agent.

Gomes’ contract runs out this summer, leaving just weeks to deal with his future amidst an ongoing global health crisis.

United are said to be keen on extending his stay, even offering new terms but it seems both parties can’t see eye to eye.

It’s understood Gomes is looking for a guarantee of first-team football and so has doubts over his future at the club.

Angel Gomes is refusing to sign a new contract at #mufc over doubts about a possible pathway into the first-team. United have submitted improved terms to Gomes, but his representatives are underwhelmed by the overall package #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 14, 2020

It’s believed the lack of a pathway has to do with Manchester United’s interest in signing Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants the young wonder-kid to be a first-team contender right away, dropping Gomes even further down the pecking order.

Fans were already confused as to why the academy graduate wasn’t loaned out last season, despite playing just 300 minutes for the first-team across all competitions.

Supporters recognise Gomes would’ve benefitted from competitive match time but will still be upset if he leaves for free, particularly to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

