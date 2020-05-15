Estudiantes ask Man United to extend Marcos Rojo loan

Estudiantes want to keep Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo on loan for another six months despite his lockdown-flouting antics.

The Argentinian completed the last-minute loan to his former side in January. He had been struggling again with injuries and had managed just nine games in the first half of the season.

The Red Devils have been willing to sell Rojo for some time and a move to Everton in the summer collapsed at the last minute. The club was therefore happy to sanction the six-month deal, negotiated with Estudiantes chairman and former Red Devil, Juan Sebastian Veron.

But the centre back had only managed to play one game before the coronavirus crisis forced football into lockdown.

Estudiantes and Rojo were keen to extend the deal for another six months but doubt was cast over the prolongation after the 30-year-old was filmed smoking and playing cards with a group of men during lockdown.

#221Radio #EDLP | Polémico 👇 🎥Marcos Rojo con amigos y familiares reunidos jugando al truco y se ve al futbolista de @EdelpOficial fumando 📲Esto compartió su hermano en sus redes sociales 📻FM 103.1 – https://t.co/zWlfhJOCe5 pic.twitter.com/Wu9LbxJaON — 221 Radio 103.1 (@221radio) May 2, 2020

But now, according to local paper El Dia, the club has decided it will seek to extend the loan.

‘The idea was to ask Manchester to extend the loan, although after … breaking quarantine and a video where he is seen playing cards with friends and smoking, things have changed’ the outlet claims.

‘They have been made a little tense.’

‘Rojo came for six months, and due to an injury he has practically not played, so the idea is for him to stay.’

‘It remains to be seen then what the English team will do with him and if they want to lend him again.’

The issue for the Red Devils is likely to be whether they will want to try to sell Rojo this summer rather than loan him again. As his contract expires in June of next year, United’s only chance of recouping any transfer fee for him would be lost if he were under a loan contract during this summer’s transfer window.

