Paul Scholes admits thinking Ronaldinho was joining Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed just how close Ronaldinho was to transferring to Old Trafford that fateful day many years ago.

The world-class Brazilian ended up making the switch to Barcelona instead at the last minute, leaving fans to wonder what could’ve been.

Ronaldinho was arguably Sir Alex Ferguson’s biggest ‘the one that got away’ transfer target and it’s difficult to imagine how life would’ve been like had he followed through and joined United.

The legendary Scotsman had already explained how close he was to getting the Barcelona great but it’s interesting to hear what Scholes believed as it gives the players’ perspective on the deal.

Ronaldinho ended up creating a legacy with the Spanish giants, helping spark them into life and enforcing an era of dominance.

Paul Scholes: “I can’t remember what year it was but I really thought the manager got him [Ronaldinho] — we were as a close as announcing him and giving him a number but I think he ended up changing his mind at the last minute and signing for Barcelona.” #mulive [bbc]

Having Scholes and Ronaldinho in the same midfield probably would’ve been unfair on the world but the Red Devils continued winning regardless.

Sir Alex’s trophy count didn’t decrease suddenly because the former playmaker decided against joining but what the transfer could’ve potentially meant is too great to ignore.

Ronaldinho would later end up joining AC Milan before returning back to his South American continent for a number of teams as well as a short stint in Mexico.

