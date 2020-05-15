Photos: Manchester United stars put themselves through the paces

Manchester United’s stars Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Andreas Pereira were all spotted training as they prepare for a potential return to Premier League action.

All four players were getting their fitness levels back up at a local cricket club as fans across the country await to hear confirmation on when the league may restart.

It’s understood permission has been granted by the government for action to continue with the Premier League simply working out the details of how to make it happen.

Germany’s Bundesliga is already kicking off from this weekend having been given the green light a while ago.

The global health crisis has affected many top European football leagues with even Ligue 1 deciding to end their current campaign.

Pogba is arguably the one fans are looking forward to seeing most given his recurring injuries and absences this season.

Martial has been in good form all campaign long and the hope is he can keep it up when the league resumes.

Lindelof has been Harry Maguire’s main partner this year but with a fully fit squad, he’ll have to fight off competition from the likes of Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Pereira has fallen down the pecking order since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival and he has plenty to prove in order to keep his place in the squad.

