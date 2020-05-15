Statistics show Jesse Lingard only had one purple patch of form
Statistics show Jesse Lingard only had one purple patch of form

Some Manchester United fans have been calling for Jesse Lingard to be sold this summer and it seems they have been statistically backed for that opinion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly highly rated the versatile Englishman but it seems the more time goes by, the less fond of him he becomes.

However, it still wasn’t expected that the legendary Norwegian would move Lingard on but it seems he’s being given a reason to.

The main argument some United fans use for selling the academy product is that he has been in poor form for quite some time and only had one telling good run of performances.

The statistics back this view as well and it makes for poor reading on Lingard’s behalf.

With Bruno Fernandes arriving in January, Lingard has essentially been replaced but given Manchester United’s reported potential summer signings, he could fall even further behind the pecking order.

Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham are believed to be the main transfer targets and all three players operate in positions the under fire player features in.

The statistics above make for good reading and it will be interesting to see what Solskjaer decides to do in the upcoming window.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

