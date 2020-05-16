Benfica slap eye-watering fee on Manchester United target Carlos Vinicius

Benfica are reportedly asking for a huge sum of money for anyone interested in their star Carlos Vinicius with Manchester United and Wolves said to be keen.

The talented Brazilian has scored 20 goals across all competitions for his team and that’s certainly raised interest in his signature.

United are widely reported on being on the lookout for a striker as they look to add depth to their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer temporarily did so by bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan during the January transfer window but it’s understood a more long-term solution is wanted.

The Red Devils last turned to the Portuguese giants in their signing of Victor Lindelof and it will be interesting to see if they’re open for business once more.

According to the Mirror, Benfica won’t sell for anything less than Vinicius’ €100m release clause despite the expected overall dip in value in the transfer market.

The whole market has suffered because of the ongoing health crisis with many experts insisting it will be a quieter than usual summer transfer window.

Given how Benfica signed Vinicius from Napoli for around £15m, the price they’re now asking for would be an incredible profit especially given the current circumstances.

