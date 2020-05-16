Duncan Castles claims Manchester United are keen on AS Monaco star

Well-known journalist Duncan Castles has revealed Manchester United want to make four signings this summer with AS Monaco’s Fode Ballo-Toure amongst their targets.

The French talent comes as a surprise potential signing given how little is known of him in England and how fans would’ve assumed there were other positions more in need of investment.

Ballo-Toure is a left-back, which raises questions over what signing him would mean for the futures of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

The former has shown brilliant versatility by playing at left-back and centre-back while the latter has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season.

Ballo-Toure’s arrival would mean it’s likely one of the above will leave, in one form or the other, which will come as a shock.

According to the Express, Castles said: “The player that United are looking at is Fode Ballo-Toure.

“He’s a 23-year-old left-back. He is an exceptionally quick, very powerful player, physically has lots of stamina, strikes me as having a very good profile for English football from a physical perspective.

“Also I’m told he’s an excellent character, so there’s belief that he would transfer well from the French game to the English game and not have as long an adaptation process as some players do when they switch countries.”

Fans do recognise the need for some depth in the left-back position but it’s so far down the priority list that they wouldn’t be upset if it isn’t addressed this summer.

It only makes sense bringing in a left-back if they have better talent than Shaw or more potential than Williams and it’s difficult to imagine either category applies to Ballo-Toure.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plans to loan out Williams or to convert Shaw into a centre-back permanently.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.